Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,744. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

