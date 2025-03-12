Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires 92,518 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Kath Durrant purchased 92,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,027.34 ($15,571.39).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Wednesday. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £152.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.37.

SIG (LON:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts expect that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

