Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

