Q1 Earnings Forecast for ABG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $247.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.78. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

