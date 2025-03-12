GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

