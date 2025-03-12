Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

