Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.