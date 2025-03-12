PFG Advisors Has $4.14 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

