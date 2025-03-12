Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
Flotek Industries Price Performance
FTK opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flotek Industries
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.