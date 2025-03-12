Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $10.07 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $214.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.