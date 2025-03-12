Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 4th

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SCBS opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Southern Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Community Bancshares
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.