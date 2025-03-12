Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 4th

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SCBS opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Southern Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

