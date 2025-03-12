Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 723 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

