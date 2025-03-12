Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,536 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

