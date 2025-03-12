SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average is $248.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

