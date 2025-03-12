Q1 Earnings Forecast for ChromaDex Issued By HC Wainwright

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.23 million, a PE ratio of 790.79 and a beta of 2.21. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,468.01. This represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

