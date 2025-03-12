Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AQN Q1 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.8 %

AQN opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$112,421.40. Also, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.