TARS AI Price Hits $0.0661 on Top Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One TARS AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TARS AI has a total market cap of $45.69 million and $5.54 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,937,187.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/."

