Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.92.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

