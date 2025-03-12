Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 42513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

