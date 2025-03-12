Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.01. 742,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,728,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.99.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

