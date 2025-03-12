Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on February 18th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 12/10/2024.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $405.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.47.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

