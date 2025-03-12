Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 358.6% in February

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 358.6% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon GloboCare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALBT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.11. Avalon GloboCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
Avalon GloboCare Company Profile
