Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 358.6% in February

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 358.6% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.11. Avalon GloboCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

