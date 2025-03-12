Promising Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of nuclear warheads and associated delivery systems maintained by a nation. They include both deployed and reserve arsenals, forming a key element of a country’s national security and deterrence strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.77. 8,370,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $496.71. 1,867,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.12 and a 200 day moving average of $465.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,908. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.93 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27.

