Promising Esports Stocks To Research – March 12th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the competitive gaming industry, such as game developers, event organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware manufacturers. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growing market of professional video gaming and related entertainment sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 1,881,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,096. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 187,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 618,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

