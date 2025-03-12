Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,387,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 282,028 shares.The stock last traded at $91.90 and had previously closed at $92.03.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,363,000 after buying an additional 409,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,438,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

