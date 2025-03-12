Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Up 453.8% in February

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CANC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 22.96% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

