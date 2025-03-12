Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 96.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of UNICY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,198. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.20. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
About Unicharm
