Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 96.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UNICY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,198. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.20. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

