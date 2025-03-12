Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $64.59.
