Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $64.59.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

