Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2025 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Freshpet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

2/24/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

2/21/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

