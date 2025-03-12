Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.20 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.80), with a volume of 2136003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.67).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.64. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Costa acquired 7,180 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($40,994.04). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

