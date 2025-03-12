Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 174,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,063. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
