Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 174,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,063. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

