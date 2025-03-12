Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 31st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5162 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLYPO stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.