1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $87.40 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

