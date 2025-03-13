ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Announces Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.31% and a negative return on equity of 71.58%.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.