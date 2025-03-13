United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3-$31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.10 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

