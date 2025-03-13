Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 151,292 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in HP by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

