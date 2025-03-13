JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

