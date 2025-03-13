Appaloosa LP Has $20.05 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appaloosa LP decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.