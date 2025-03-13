ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,614 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

