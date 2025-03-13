MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGK opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

