Gerber LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.