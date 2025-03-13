4,420,382 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,686,000. Copart makes up 2.9% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,390,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,162,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,332,000 after buying an additional 1,090,841 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.