Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,278 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 171.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 56,872.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,998,000 after purchasing an additional 931,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

CRM opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

