Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 374.50 ($4.86). The company had a trading volume of 387,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 340.50 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.72).

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £28,481.70 ($36,936.45). 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

