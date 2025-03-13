Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 213 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.50 and a 200-day moving average of $503.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

