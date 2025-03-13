Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 5,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.