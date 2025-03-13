iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $388,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 187,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

