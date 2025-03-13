Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 223 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 309,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 336,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,689,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

