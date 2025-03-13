Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $96.53 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $96,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $497.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.