Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Posts Earnings Results

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.92 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a net margin of 127.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of GPM traded up GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.47 ($0.56). 488,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,747. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.45 ($0.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.15. The company has a market capitalization of £40.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile
The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.
